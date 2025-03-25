Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 91,449 American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 91,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 19.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,224,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,160,000 after acquiring an additional 62,367 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at $703,000. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,195,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of AMH stock opened at $37.14 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.94.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $436.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.02 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

