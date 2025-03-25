TD Private Client Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,465 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in KBR by 507.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KBR opened at $51.36 on Tuesday. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.86.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. KBR had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. Research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. KBR’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $961,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,214,134.47. This trade represents a 23.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of KBR from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on KBR from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on KBR from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.88.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

