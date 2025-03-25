TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 444.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,406,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413,992 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,935,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 11,313.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 194,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,649,000 after buying an additional 193,242 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,101,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,447,000.

VDE stock opened at $129.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.08. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.51 and a fifty-two week high of $137.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.9487 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Energy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

