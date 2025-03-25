TD Private Client Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCK. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Crown by 6,322.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Crown by 208.2% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Crown by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of CCK stock opened at $88.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.22. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $70.84 and a one year high of $98.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.02 and its 200 day moving average is $89.50.

Crown Increases Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.08. Crown had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Crown from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Crown from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Stories

