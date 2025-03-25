TD Private Client Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 25.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,074,000 after purchasing an additional 18,333 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 31.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 166.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after buying an additional 30,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

NYSE AWI opened at $145.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.68 and a 1 year high of $164.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AWI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.33.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Featured Articles

