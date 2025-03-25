TD Private Client Wealth LLC Buys 4,378 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 574.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 670.4% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on SIRI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barrington Research set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sirius XM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.81.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.62.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 24.03% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.85%.

About Sirius XM

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.