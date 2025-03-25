TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 265,707 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,280,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 265,707 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Deckers Outdoor worth $260,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $516,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 45,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,271,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,639,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,582,464,000 after buying an additional 229,807 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,808,000 after acquiring an additional 45,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 10,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 5.9 %

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $124.82 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $223.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DECK. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.41.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,568,318.68. This represents a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

