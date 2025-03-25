TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,167,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Invesco QQQ worth $596,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,879,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478,188 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 13.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,052,000 after acquiring an additional 488,815 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105,389 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,116,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,593,354,000 after acquiring an additional 27,115 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,425,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,886,000 after acquiring an additional 52,235 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $490.66 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $511.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $504.66. The firm has a market cap of $309.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

