TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,297,910 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,540 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of McDonald’s worth $376,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total value of $309,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,778.28. This represents a 15.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total transaction of $84,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,275.25. The trade was a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,405 shares of company stock valued at $9,886,656 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.39.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $305.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.65. The company has a market capitalization of $218.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

