Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79,825 shares during the quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2,355.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $41.51 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $35.74 and a 52 week high of $43.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.29.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.