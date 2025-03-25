Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Has $5.30 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd decreased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,542 shares during the quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth $245,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 117.6% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on IQVIA from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.05.

IQVIA Price Performance

NYSE IQV opened at $186.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.28 and a twelve month high of $254.54.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. Research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

