Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Has $2.03 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd reduced its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,416 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Copart by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 339,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,494,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,558,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,417,000 after buying an additional 48,334 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $3,962,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Copart by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 52,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in Copart by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 393,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,565,000 after purchasing an additional 126,436 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $13,384,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $2,883,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 385,480 shares of company stock valued at $21,667,683. Company insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Argus downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Copart Price Performance

CPRT opened at $55.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.07. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

