Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Has $14.75 Million Stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 354.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,363,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,063,614 shares during the quarter. Full Truck Alliance makes up about 2.2% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd owned 0.13% of Full Truck Alliance worth $14,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 2,104.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 20,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Full Truck Alliance Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:YMM opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.25. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43.

Full Truck Alliance Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.1444 per share. This is a positive change from Full Truck Alliance’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Full Truck Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on YMM shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC began coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Full Truck Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.00 price target on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Full Truck Alliance

About Full Truck Alliance

(Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.