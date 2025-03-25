Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lowered its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,829 shares during the quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in TransUnion by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 4,590.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Price Performance

TransUnion stock opened at $87.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.44. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $66.07 and a 12 month high of $113.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 60.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.14). TransUnion had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

TransUnion declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. UBS Group upped their target price on TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TransUnion

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,488 shares in the company, valued at $5,568,076.80. This trade represents a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Venkat Achanta sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $174,342.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,443 shares in the company, valued at $10,095,112.82. The trade was a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,021 shares of company stock valued at $383,041 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.