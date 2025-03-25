Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Decreases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 31,044 shares during the quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1,323.1% during the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Hsbc Global Res raised Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.48.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total value of $9,279,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 696,730 shares in the company, valued at $161,627,425.40. This represents a 5.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,296. This represents a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,494,560. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $191.25 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $899.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.00, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.64.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

