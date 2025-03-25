T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,497 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $79,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,978,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $408,297,000 after acquiring an additional 47,350 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $236,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 39.0% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 117,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,307,000 after buying an additional 21,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.1% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 255,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,631,000 after buying an additional 12,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $247.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.80.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $258.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.14 and a twelve month high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.40%.

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at $865,533. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

