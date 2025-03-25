Syverson Strege & Co Sells 6,106 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Syverson Strege & Co lowered its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,106 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Syverson Strege & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Syverson Strege & Co owned approximately 0.29% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $16,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MilWealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of DUHP opened at $33.83 on Tuesday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $29.63 and a one year high of $35.83. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average of $34.41.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

