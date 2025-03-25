Syverson Strege & Co Raises Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,436,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 39.6% of Syverson Strege & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Syverson Strege & Co owned approximately 0.40% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $118,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,720.0% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,940,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882,889 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,209,000. United Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,673,000. Warburton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $78,267,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,595,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,512,000 after buying an additional 1,789,147 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $29.99 and a 52 week high of $36.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.88.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

