Syverson Strege & Co Grows Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co owned approximately 0.16% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFSE. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA DFSE opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $361.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.77. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $37.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.12.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

