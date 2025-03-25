Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 86.6% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 174,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 84.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SYY opened at $71.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $69.03 and a 12 month high of $82.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sysco from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $3,698,079.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,408. This represents a 46.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

