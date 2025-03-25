Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Holdings Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,519,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429,711 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.57% of Sysco worth $4,703,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Morton Community Bank raised its stake in Sysco by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 40,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $3,698,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,408. This represents a 46.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY opened at $71.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.05 and a 200-day moving average of $75.26. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $69.03 and a 52-week high of $82.33.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Melius began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.77.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

