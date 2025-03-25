Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.33.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 25.2 %

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.31. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $6.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exome Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 87.6% in the third quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 298,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 139,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

