SUPRA Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $73.55 Million (SUPRA)

SUPRA (SUPRA) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One SUPRA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SUPRA has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SUPRA has a total market capitalization of $73.55 million and $10.87 million worth of SUPRA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87,048.05 or 0.99849909 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86,762.36 or 0.99522206 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SUPRA Profile

SUPRA was first traded on April 29th, 2024. SUPRA’s total supply is 79,218,421,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,648,011,096 tokens. The official message board for SUPRA is supra.com/academy. SUPRA’s official Twitter account is @supra_labs. The official website for SUPRA is supra.com.

Buying and Selling SUPRA

