Summit Global Investments Buys 354 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. EWA LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $504.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $510.31. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.69 and a 12-month high of $545.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.86.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

