Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 28,904 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $66,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 195,052 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $70,228,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 114,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,366,000 after acquiring an additional 40,784 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 182,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,829,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $374.43 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $314.93 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $384.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $142.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stryker

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.