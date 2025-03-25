Stevens Capital Management LP Takes Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,733 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALLE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 96.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,674,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $244,063,000 after buying an additional 823,874 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,175,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Allegion by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,716,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $616,503,000 after purchasing an additional 488,390 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Allegion by 397.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 606,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,450,000 after purchasing an additional 484,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Allegion by 312.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 574,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,012,000 after purchasing an additional 434,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Allegion Price Performance

ALLE opened at $130.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.11. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $113.27 and a 52 week high of $156.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.91 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Nickolas A. Musial sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $50,254.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,008.40. This trade represents a 7.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David S. Ilardi sold 789 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total value of $98,845.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,820. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,224 shares of company stock valued at $406,636 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Stories

