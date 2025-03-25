Stevens Capital Management LP Takes $259,000 Position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLSK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CleanSpark by 2.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.92 and a beta of 4.20. CleanSpark, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at CleanSpark

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. Research analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 10,533 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $112,071.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,059,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,551,228.64. The trade was a 0.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 9,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $95,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,450,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,068,106.40. This represents a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,186 shares of company stock valued at $349,985 in the last three months. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CleanSpark from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

CleanSpark Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

