Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Tudor Pickering upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.14. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 11.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.399 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 45.51%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

