Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New $272,000 Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KDP. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,713,000. AXQ Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 57,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,221,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,232,000 after acquiring an additional 187,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 106,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 38,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.86 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

In other news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab acquired 3,619,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $120,677,464.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 218,063,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,270,236,389.86. The trade was a 1.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 416,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $14,264,640.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,237,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,998,993.14. The trade was a 11.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,397,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,292,570 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

