Stevens Capital Management LP Lowers Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Stevens Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 2,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Down 0.2 %

IT opened at $429.69 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $409.50 and a 12 month high of $584.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $501.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $507.61. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Gartner news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total value of $47,745.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,932.09. This trade represents a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total value of $587,724.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,855.79. The trade was a 42.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays raised shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $546.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IT

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.