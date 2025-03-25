Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $245,000 in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Copart by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 339,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Copart by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,558,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,417,000 after buying an additional 48,334 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,962,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 21.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 52,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Copart by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 393,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,565,000 after acquiring an additional 126,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Argus downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $2,883,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,480 shares of company stock valued at $21,667,683 in the last three months. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $55.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.30. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.05 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.42 and a 200 day moving average of $56.07.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.