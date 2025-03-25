Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 7,523 Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 346.9% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.93. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.17 and a 1 year high of $51.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.68.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

Insider Activity

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $347,282.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,528.68. This trade represents a 14.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTEK

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.