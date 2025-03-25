Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 5,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK opened at $82.00 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.70 and a 1 year high of $110.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 169.07%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

