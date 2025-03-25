Standard Chartered PLC (STAN) to Issue Dividend of $0.28 on May 19th

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 21st, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 211.1% increase from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.09. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Standard Chartered Price Performance

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 1,187.50 ($15.34) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.85. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of GBX 635.20 ($8.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,281 ($16.55). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,138.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 977.39.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 970 ($12.53) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,170 ($15.12) to GBX 1,250 ($16.15) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,073.33 ($13.87).

Insider Activity at Standard Chartered

In other news, insider Bill Winters acquired 33,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,158 ($14.96) per share, for a total transaction of £387,385.74 ($500,563.04). In the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,361 shares of company stock worth $122,238,845. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.