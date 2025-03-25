Standard Chartered PLC (SCBFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Monday, May 19th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 211.1% increase from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Standard Chartered Price Performance

SCBFF opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $16.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.39.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Standard Chartered had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 8.80%. Equities analysts predict that Standard Chartered will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.