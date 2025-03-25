Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Senior Officer Jennifer Susan Dodge Sells 1,259 Shares

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jennifer Susan Dodge sold 1,259 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.34, for a total value of C$31,898.15.

Spin Master stock opened at C$25.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86. Spin Master Corp. has a 12-month low of C$25.00 and a 12-month high of C$35.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Spin Master’s payout ratio is currently 113.60%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Spin Master from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Spin Master from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.75.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

