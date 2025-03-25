SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Florida Financial Advisors LLC

Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $277.25 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $200.97 and a 1-year high of $281.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $265.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.20.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.