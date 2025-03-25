Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Releases Earnings Results

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Sparta Commercial Services Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SRCO traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.28. 40,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of -1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.27. Sparta Commercial Services has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.45.
About Sparta Commercial Services
