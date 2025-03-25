Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Releases Earnings Results

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Sparta Commercial Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRCO traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.28. 40,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of -1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.27. Sparta Commercial Services has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.45.

Get Sparta Commercial Services alerts:

About Sparta Commercial Services

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for vehicle dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, schools and entertainment venues, restaurants, grocery stores, and various other merchant types.

Receive News & Ratings for Sparta Commercial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparta Commercial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.