Space Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 24th

Alphabet, Boeing, Berkshire Hathaway, Lockheed Martin, CRH, Eaton, and General Electric are the seven Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares in companies involved in space exploration and technology, including satellite deployments, rocket manufacturing, space tourism, and other related aerospace ventures. These stocks generally attract investors seeking long-term growth in the emerging space industry, though they may also exhibit significant volatility due to the high costs and risks associated with pioneering space technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $3.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $167.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,544,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,827,599. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $147.22 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

NYSE BA traded up $3.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $182.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,744,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,652,068. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.98 and its 200 day moving average is $163.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.53. Boeing has a twelve month low of $137.03 and a twelve month high of $196.95.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $522.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,207,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,405. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $395.66 and a 1-year high of $530.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $484.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

LMT stock traded down $8.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $431.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,849,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,900. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $460.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $514.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $419.70 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of CRH traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.35. 4,478,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,004,430. CRH has a 52-week low of $71.18 and a 52-week high of $110.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $6.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $301.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,724. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $311.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.67. The company has a market capitalization of $118.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. Eaton has a 1 year low of $255.65 and a 1 year high of $379.99.

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $4.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $209.02. 1,776,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,342,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.15. General Electric has a 1 year low of $133.99 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The company has a market cap of $224.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19.

