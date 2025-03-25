Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Declares — Dividend of $0.21

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.
Source Capital Price Performance
Shares of Source Capital stock opened at $41.84 on Tuesday. Source Capital has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $47.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.59.
Source Capital Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Source Capital
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Quantum Gamble? Is IonQ’s Stock an Opportunity or a Mirage?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 4 Stocks Raising Dividends by More Than 10%
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Can SoundHound AI Double? What the Fundamentals and Deals Reveal
Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.