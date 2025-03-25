SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) VP Majid Emami Sells 28,392 Shares of Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) VP Majid Emami sold 28,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $281,080.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 669,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,631,356.60. This represents a 4.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
SoundHound AI Trading Up 4.6 %
Shares of SOUN stock opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 2.62. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48.
SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.58). SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The company had revenue of $34.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SOUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on SoundHound AI from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.
View Our Latest Stock Report on SOUN
SoundHound AI Company Profile
SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SoundHound AI
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Super Micro Stock: $7.2M Call Options Signal Big Upside Potential
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Top 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for 2025: Long-Term Winners to Watch
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- D-Wave Stock: Is Quantum Blockchain the Next Big Catalyst?
Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.