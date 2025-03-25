Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 55.50 ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Smiths Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 7.98%.

Smiths Group Stock Performance

LON:SMIN opened at GBX 2,030 ($26.23) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,979.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,800.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.66. Smiths Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,514.66 ($19.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,188 ($28.27). The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.55.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Richard Howes purchased 87 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,030 ($26.23) per share, for a total transaction of £1,766.10 ($2,282.08). 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as an industrial technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four businesses: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane business offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.