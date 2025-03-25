SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in SiriusPoint by 14,087.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in SiriusPoint by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel S. Loeb sold 4,106,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $56,301,911.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,428,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,257,989.68. This trade represents a 30.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPNT opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.49). SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $612.80 million during the quarter.

Separately, DOWLING & PARTN raised shares of SiriusPoint from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

