Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA) Shares Purchased by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB raised its stake in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,336 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB owned about 1.17% of Simplify MBS ETF worth $7,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTBA. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Simplify MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,703,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $837,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,038,000.

Simplify MBS ETF Stock Performance

MTBA stock opened at $50.27 on Tuesday. Simplify MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.33.

Simplify MBS ETF Announces Dividend

Simplify MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th.

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

