Simplex Trading LLC Sells 149,035 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Simplex Trading LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 314,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149,035 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.08% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $10,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.04. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $45.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.95.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.