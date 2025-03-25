Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 73,494 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,494 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $16,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,908,000 after purchasing an additional 19,292 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 13,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $74.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.17. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $65.43 and a 12-month high of $76.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.6003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

