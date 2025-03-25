Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,891 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,888,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,665,000 after purchasing an additional 239,963 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,527,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,001,000 after buying an additional 228,582 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,213,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,455,000 after buying an additional 56,479 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,157,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after buying an additional 80,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Probability Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. High Probability Advisors LLC now owns 1,032,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,217 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $36.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average is $34.94. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $37.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

