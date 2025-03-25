Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 94.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731,139 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,548,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,210,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,017,000 after purchasing an additional 389,576 shares during the period. Mosley Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $883,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $102.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.28. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.95 and a 1 year high of $111.83.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

