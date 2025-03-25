Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $196.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $173.17 and a one year high of $205.24. The stock has a market cap of $87.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.05.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

