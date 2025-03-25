Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 109.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,911 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 202,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average of $26.06.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

